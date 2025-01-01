Featured Article

65 restaurant vocabulary terms and definitions to learn as a budding restaurateur

Become an expert in restaurant lingo with this A-Z of restaurant vocabulary terms.

How To Open a Restaurant in London

Here is your beginners checklist to opening a restaurant: from developing a business plan, picking a location, developing your menu, and everything in between.

How Much Does It Cost to Open a Restaurant in Manchester? [Restaurant Startup Costs]

Let's take a look at all of the financial costs that go into opening a restaurant in Manchester.

What's Going on With AI in Restaurants in the UK?

Learn about how AI is impacting restaurants in the UK, easy ways to integrate it into your operations, and trends to be on the lookout for.

A guide to tracking and reducing food waste in restaurants

Discover how tracking and reducing food waste in your restaurant can enhance your bottom line, and how technology could help you solve the food-waste puzzle.

How to Write a UK Brewery Business Plan

Thinking of opening a brewery in the UK? Ale you need is this brewery business plan to get you started.

How to Write a UK Bakery Business Plan

Opening your own bakery starts with a dream and a bakery business plan. Start proofing your plan here.

What to Include in Your Pizzeria Business Plan for the UK

If you want a pizza the UK pizza industry, your first stop should be getting a pizzeria business plan together. Here's what to do.

How To Write a UK Catering Business Plan

Looking to start a UK catering business? Get your ducks in a row and build your catering business plan with the help of this blog.

How to Start a UK Ghost Kitchen

Here's your roadmap to getting a ghost kitchen up and running in the UK.

Training

‘‘Nowadays, you have to do more things like emotional IQ training in the restaurant, which is probably the biggest difference.’’ — Jason, Manager

Accounting

Your go to place for information and insights about restaurant accounting, budget, spend, payroll, and taxes.

Marketing

Everything you need to know about marketing your restaurant, from getting your brand in-front of new customers to building rapport with existing ones.

Menu + Food

Learn how to build a restaurant menu that excites taste buds and generates revenue.

