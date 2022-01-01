Get a Demo

Restaurants using Toast's full point of sale platform outperformed their peers during the pandemic.1

(857) 301-6002

By requesting a demo, you agree to receive automated text messages from Toast. We'll handle your info according to our privacy statement.

How Toast Works

Meet Your Guests' Changing Expectations

There's a new service model shaking up restaurants across the country. Here's how to use it at yours.

Why over 40,000 restaurants love Toast

#1 Point of Sale

Ranked in 2021 as G2’s leading restaurant point of sale.

Always available

24/7 support, top-tier reliability, and full offline mode keep your restaurant moving.

Stronger performance

Restaurants using the Toast platform have outperformed their peers by 10-30%.1

Low-cost delivery

Reduce third-party delivery commissions by up to 80%.

Point of sale was just the beginning

Run your entire restaurant on Toast

Manage all on-prem and off-prem order sources in one system.

Use restaurant-grade hardware that’s 3x faster than competitors.

Integrate your FOH and BOH to reduce ticket times by up to 40%.2

Reimagine your dine-in experience

Delight guests with easy ordering and payment at their fingertips.

Reduce your front-of-house labor costs by serving guests faster.

Increase your average ticket size by nearly 12%.2

A POS in the palm of your hand

Take orders and contactless payments from anywhere.

Built for restaurants with spill-proof, drop-proof, and dust-proof durability.

24-hour battery life to power through double shifts.

Commission-free digital ordering

Delight guests with safe curbside pickup and contactless delivery.

Save time and eliminate errors by throttling orders during the rush.

Maintain your margins and guest data to save on commissions.

Bring your guests back - automatically

Set up automatic marketing campaigns to boost sales and drive repeat visits.

Generate up to $3,400 in revenue for every email campaign.2

Create loyal guests who spend on average 32% more each month.2

Focus on your team, not your paperwork

Make hiring easier with digital self-onboarding for employees.

Run payroll in 30 minutes or less.3

Choose direct deposit, printed check, or paycard options for paying your team.

A single restaurant platform that works better together

Better for Guests

Delight your guests and increase spending by your regulars up to 30%.

Better for Operations

Simply run all orders through one point of sale and access 24/7 support.

Better for Employees

Help your team turn tables faster and run payroll in 30 minutes or less.3

Better for Business

Grow online sales and reduce third-party commissions by up to 80%.

Toast Flex

Customizable solutions built for you

Pay-as-You-Go

A complete point of sale for smaller concepts

1-2 POS terminals

Online ordering & delivery

Pay as you go

$0 upfront cost4

Shop Now
Growth

The #1 point of sale for growing restaurants

1 - 15 Locations

Online ordering & delivery

Integrated marketing tools

Custom hardware setup

Get a Quote
Enterprise

Cloud-based point of sale for established restaurants

16 - 1,000+ Locations

Reliable and secure platform

100+ API partners

Unified data platform

Contact Sales
Our turn times dropped dramatically with Toast Go, equating to an extra $500k a year.

Corey Neal

General Manager, Odd Duck

Odd Duck

Our average check increased by 15% with Order & Pay. It’s fast, quick, reliable and has transformed our business.

Chef Wayne

Owner, Roc’N’Ramen

By having the Toast All-in-One system, it’s almost like having 3 additional employees.

Alex Benbassat

Owner, Barkhaus

[With Toast Online Ordering], we had a reduction in third-party commissions which saved us almost $25,000.

Shandor Collins

IT Director, Trapper’s Sushi

Toast support is timely, communicative, and they explain things in ways you can understand.

Joy Zarembka

VP of Planning and Innovation, Busboys & Poets

From food trucks to national brands, restaurants of all sizes trust Toast.

1. Based on performance of small to medium-sized restaurants during Summer and Fall of 2020. Toast’s full POS suite includes Toast Online Ordering, Toast Gift Cards, Toast Loyalty, and Toast Marketing. Customers who quickly adopted the full suite mitigated the pandemic’s impact on their sales by 10-30% when compared with customers who used Toast POS only. Full suite available via our Growth Package.

2. Based on performance at select Toast customers. Results may vary.

3. Average processing time, based on select Toast customers. Results may vary.

4. Taxes and shipping not included.